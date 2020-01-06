Tottenham Star Left In Dark By Jose Mourinho Over Lack of Minutes

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur want to keep hold of Harry Winks, but the midfielder has been left in the dark by Jose Mourinho as to why he has become a peripheral figure at the club, according to The Athletic.



The 23-year-old midfielder has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, but has struggled to find favour with Mourinho so far.













Mourinho has left several players in the dark over why their first team involvement has been limited and Winks is one of those players to be left without answers by the Portuguese.



Tottenham are claimed to be keen to keep hold of Winks, with the fact he has come through the academy at the club a big plus.





The midfielder may want to know what plans Mourinho has for him going forward, as he begins to be linked with a move away.







Winks has admirers in the Premier League with Manchester City believed to keeping close tabs on his situation at Tottenham.



His name has also been discussed at Manchester United and he is on the shortlist of midfielders the club are considering signing.





But it remains to be seen whether Tottenham would be willing to sell one of their top homegrown midfielders to one of their rivals in the Premier League.