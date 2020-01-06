We Need To Do This – Rangers Sporting Director On Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has stressed the need for the Light Blues to reduce their squad size instead of signing new players in this month's transfer window.



Having ended 2019 on a high note with a big win over Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead, Rangers are on course to challenge the champions for the title this term.













The Gers having one of their best chances in recent years to win the Scottish Premiership will have led many to believe that Steven Gerrard's side will strengthen their squad further in the transfer window in an attempt to bolster their chances.



However, Rangers sporting director Wilson has revealed that the club's current focus is on reducing the size of the squad and not on adding more players.





The 36-year-old has revealed that reducing the squad size is the Light Blues' primary aim at the moment, with Gerrard agreeing, but admitted that it is not an easy task.







“Steven and myself have been really clear on this", Wilson was quoted as saying by the Herald.



"The squad is too big, we need to reduce the size of the squad and we have been consistent on that.





“It’s not as easy as flicking a switch because it’s the January window and it’s always difficult.



2That is our number one aim, however."



Despite Wilson's statments, Rangers have been linked with several player and could move for fresh faces if they can offload fringe stars.

