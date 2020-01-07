Arsenal Wasn’t Our Big Game – Former Leeds Star Eyeing More Important Encounter

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has insisted that Leeds United's FA Cup tie away at Arsenal on Monday night was not their biggest game this week, with the weekend encounter Sheffield Wednesday a level higher for the club.



Leeds dominated Arsenal in the opening 45 minutes at the Emirates Stadium, but could not take their chances and were knocked out after a 1-0 defeat.













While Parker feels Leeds were unfortunate to lose against the Gunners, he insists Marcelo Bielsa's men have a more important match on the horizon.



The 32-year-old claims that the weekend's Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday is bigger than the cup tie against Arsenal for the Whites.





Parker believes Leeds can take confidence from their performance against the Gunners as they prepare for Saturday's Yorkshire derby.







"We probably didn't [deserve to lose]. Probably deserved a replay at least", Parker said after the Arsenal match on LUTV.



"But going forward, the season is not defined by nights like tonight.





"It is defined Tuesday nights, away at a horrible ground down in probably the London part of the world.



"But we need to dust ourselves off. The big game is on Saturday – the Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.



"From our point of view, plenty of positives to take into that game now."



With Leeds leading the Championship table just on goal difference, they will be hoping to win and keep their place against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

