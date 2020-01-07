Aston Villa Confident Danny Drinkwater Ready To Do This

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are confident that Danny Drinkwater is fit and ready for action and will be ready to slot straight into the team after completing his loan move from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News.



The 29-year-old midfielder is being put through his paces in a medical at Aston Villa’s training facilities ahead of him joining the club on loan from Chelsea.













He made just two appearances for Burnley in the first half of the season while on loan and returned to Chelsea earlier this week after cutting short his spell at Turf Moor.



Drinkwater was scheduled to train with Chelsea this morning, but plans changed after the club agreed to loan him out to Aston Villa while agreeing to pay a significant portion of his wages.





The midfielder travelled to the Midlands club to complete the move but there are fears amongst the Aston Villa fan base about his fitness.







He has played just twice in the last 18 months but Aston Villa are certain about him being ready and believe that he could fit straight into the team.



Dean Smith is keen to have reinforcements for his squad in January as he looks to keep Aston Villa in the Premier League at the end of the season.





The Aston Villa manager will hope that Drinkwater will add much-needed experience to his squad as they prepare for a relegation scrap.



The 29-year-old will be looking to rekindle his career at Aston Villa after spending most of the recent season being on the fringes of first-team squads.

