26 October 2019

06 August 2019

07/01/2020 - 20:53 GMT

Carlisle Talent’s Former Boss Sure Player Could Make Impact at Celtic or Rangers

 




Celtic and Rangers transfer target Jarrad Branthwaite is good enough to make an impact in the first team of either Glasgow club, according to the player's former manager Steven Pressley.

Branthwaite was given his Carlisle United debut by former Celtic and Rangers star Pressley this season and has now caught the eye of several clubs, including the two Scottish Premiership giants.  


 



Pressley, who has urged the Glasgow rivals to move fast for the player, has admitted that the teenager is a work in process as he is still developing.

However, the ex-Carlisle manager is confident that his former player has what it takes to make an impact in the starting line-ups of both Celtic and Rangers.
 


Pressley is positive that Branthwaite will blossom if he is managed by someone like Celtic boss Neil Lennon and is given the chance to perform.



Yes, in some ways he would be a project, because he is so young and is still developing as a player", Pressley told the Evening Times.

"But he is already good enough to make an impact on either the Celtic or Rangers starting line-ups, and I would expect him to be part of the first-team picture in Glasgow in no time at all.
 


Neil Lennon has thrown Jeremie Frimpong into the Celtic team and he has flourished, and I think Jarrad would blossom too if he goes somewhere with a manager who will give him a chance like that.

Branthwaite has made nine senior team appearances for Carlisle United this season in England's League Two, with his side sitting 21st in the standings. 

 