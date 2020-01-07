XRegister
26 October 2019

07/01/2020 - 13:17 GMT

Celtic Star Flies Out of Training Camp Ahead of Move While Bhoys Legend Expects Additions

 




Scott Sinclair has left Celtic's training camp in Dubai and is on a plane back to the UK as Preston North End look to snap him up, with Bhoys legend John Hartson now expecting additions.

The winger is out of favour at Celtic and his playing involvement has been limited under boss Neil Lennon. It had been thought that Sinclair would leave last summer, but he stayed put.


 



Now Preston are looking to end his Celtic spell and, according to the Lancashire Post, Sinclair has left the Bhoys' camp in Dubai to fly back to England.

He is expected to land this evening and Preston are looking to sign him on a permanent basis.
 


North End want the deal for Sinclair done in time for him to feature in Saturday's derby meeting with Blackburn Rovers.



Sinclair, 30, has just six months left on his contract at Celtic.

He would depart Celtic having won a host of trophies and former Bhoys striker Hartson thinks there is no doubt the association has been good for both parties.
 


Hartson now expects Celtic to go on the offensive and start to add to their squad.

"If Scott Sinclair was to leave he was good for Celtic and Celtic was good for Sinclair", he wrote on Twitter.

"[Brendan] Rodgers took him from Villa when he wasn’t a regular. Got him playing well.

"He’s better moving on as he is down the pecking order of starting games. Expect a few additions in this window", Hartson added.

Celtic have been linked with a number of attackers this month, including Slovan Bratislava's Andraz Sporar and Brighton's Glenn Murray.
 