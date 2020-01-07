Chelsea Outcast Undergoing Medical At Aston Villa

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is undergoing a medical at Aston Villa ahead of sealing a loan move to the Midlands club, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Burnley signed him on loan last summer from Chelsea, but he returned to his parent club this month after making a solitary Premier League appearances for the Clarets.













He is not part of Chelsea’s plans going forward and the club have found another side who want to take him on loan for the rest of the season.



Aston Villa are close to sealing a loan move for the 29-year-old and he is currently undergoing a medical at the club’s training facilities.





The Villans are in the market for players in the January window as Dean Smith looks to help them survive in the Premier League in the second half of the campaign.







Drinkwater will sign a six-month loan contract on successful completion of the medical and spend the rest of the season at Villa Park.



Villa are hopeful that the midfielder’s experience will be useful as they look to avoid relegation back to the Championship.





The former Leicester midfielder has played very little football in recent seasons and Aston Villa will hope to get him up to speed as soon as possible.

