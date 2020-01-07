Chelsea Scouts Watch 25-year-old Serie A Star In Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea sent scouts to watch Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens in action against Parma on Monday as they took a closer look at the German.



A left-back by trade, the German has excelled playing higher up the pitch this season and has often been deployed as a left midfielder at Atalanta.













Gosens has grabbed five goals and registered four assists in 15 Serie A appearances this season and his performances are capturing the attention of several clubs.



Several outfits in Italy have been keeping tabs on his progress and it has been claimed that the German has now attracted the prying eyes of Chelsea.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea scouts were present in Bergamo to watch the 25-year-old in action against Parma on Monday.







Gosens put in another eye-catching performance, scored a goal and had an assist to his name as Atalanta hammered Parma 5-0 in the Serie A clash.



The German put on a show for the Chelsea observers who came to run the rule over him and they left the stadium impressed.





They are likely to file glowing reports for the Chelsea recruitment team as they look to finalise their targets for the next few transfer windows.



It remains to be seen whether the scouting trip develops into concrete Chelsea interest in Gosens.

