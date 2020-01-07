XRegister
26 October 2019

07/01/2020 - 22:19 GMT

Chelsea Star's Agent Comments On Transfer Speculation Around Client

 




Chelsea have no intention of letting Emerson Palmieri leave in this month's transfer window, despite interest from Inter and Juventus, the defender's agent insists. 

Emerson's stock remains high in Italy and Inter and Juventus have both been linked with wanting to take him back to Serie A this month.


 



Chelsea could sell the left-back and replace him, with their transfer ban now having been lifted, but the Blues do not want to lose Emerson, agent Fernando Garcia says.

He also insists that his client is happy living in London and turning out for the Blues, something else which makes a departure less likely.
 


"Chelsea are not going to let Emerson Palmieri leave at this moment", Garcia explained to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.



"He is happy in London and so now he won't change teams", the agent added.

Emerson has continued to be handed game time by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and clocked all 90 minutes in the Blues' FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
 


The Italy international is under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen if either the Blues or the player are more receptive to the idea of parting ways at the end of the season.
 