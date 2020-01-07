XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/01/2020 - 15:09 GMT

Crystal Palace Yet To Make Formal Approach For Target Despite Interest

 




Crystal Palace have not yet made a formal approach for Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, according to Sky Deutschland (14:59)

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has been clear in his desire for fresh faces to be added to the ranks at Selhurst Park over the course of this month's transfer window.  


 



The Premier League side are working to satisfy Hodgson and their eyes have been drawn to Germany, where Bentaleb has been made available by Schalke.

Bentaleb, 25, is out of favour with the Ruhr giants due to unprofessional behaviour and is training with the club's second string. 
 


The former Tottenham man has angered Schalke by reporting late and also not turning up for German lessons.



Despite Crystal Palace's interest in the midfielder, they have yet to make a formal approach to secure his signature and it remains to be seen when one will come.

Bentaleb's only football this season has come in the German regional leagues for Schalke's second side.
 


His contract with the German giants is set to run out in the summer of 2021.
 