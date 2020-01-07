Crystal Palace Yet To Make Formal Approach For Target Despite Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have not yet made a formal approach for Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, according to Sky Deutschland (14:59).



Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has been clear in his desire for fresh faces to be added to the ranks at Selhurst Park over the course of this month's transfer window.













The Premier League side are working to satisfy Hodgson and their eyes have been drawn to Germany, where Bentaleb has been made available by Schalke.



Bentaleb, 25, is out of favour with the Ruhr giants due to unprofessional behaviour and is training with the club's second string.





The former Tottenham man has angered Schalke by reporting late and also not turning up for German lessons.







Despite Crystal Palace's interest in the midfielder, they have yet to make a formal approach to secure his signature and it remains to be seen when one will come.



Bentaleb's only football this season has come in the German regional leagues for Schalke's second side.





His contract with the German giants is set to run out in the summer of 2021.

