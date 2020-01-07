He Has The Quality – Carlo Ancelotti On Everton Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed young forward Anthony Gordon as having the quality needed to play at the top level, but has urged patience as the talent builds his experience.



The academy graduate is yet to play his first league game for the Toffees, though he was involved in their EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Leicester City in December, a match his team lost on penalties.













Ancelotti, who has just come in and is still settling into the environment at Goodison Park, has been impressed with what he has seen in the club's academy, with Gordon particularly catching the manager's eye.



The Italian does not doubt the 18-year-old's quality, which he feels is enough to play at the top level, but is keen for not too much to be expected too soon.





“I would like to know about all the young players – it would be good to have players come from the Academy into the first team”, Ancelotti told his club's official site.







“Anthony Gordon is working with us.



“I see a lot of quality in him. He has to improve and we have to be patient with him.





“But he has the quality to be at the top level.



“He has to gain more knowledge and experience but his quality is very good.”



Gordon, who is under contract at Goodison Park until 2023, will be looking to earn Ancelotti's trust in training and make his Premier League debut for Everton over the remaining months of the season.

