He’s Premier League’s Best Player – Cesc Fabregas On Liverpool Star

Former Chelsea and Arsenal playmaker Cesc Fabregas has picked out Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as the best player in the Premier League in his view.



The Senegalese forward has been a key figure in Liverpool's attack since joining from Southampton in the summer of 2016.













Apart from helping Liverpool win the Champions League, Mane has stepped up as a player at the club, earning the plaudits of many top figures in football.



One such admirer of the 27-year-old is Premier League winner Fabregas, who recently hailed the forward as one of the top three players in the world.





Now the current Monaco playmaker has named Mane as the best player in the English top-flight currently.







"Mane for me [is the best player in the Premier League]", Fabregas wrote on Twitter.



Fabregas also named former Arsenal team-mates Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey as two of the best talents he has played with.





"Wilshere and Ramsey that I can remember now quickly", he wrote.



Fabregas has made 11 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco this season, providing two assists.

