XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/01/2020 - 12:11 GMT

He’s Premier League’s Best Player – Cesc Fabregas On Liverpool Star

 




Former Chelsea and Arsenal playmaker Cesc Fabregas has picked out Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as the best player in the Premier League in his view.

The Senegalese forward has been a key figure in Liverpool's attack since joining from Southampton in the summer of 2016.  


 



Apart from helping Liverpool win the Champions League, Mane has stepped up as a player at the club, earning the plaudits of many top figures in football.

One such admirer of the 27-year-old is Premier League winner Fabregas, who recently hailed the forward as one of the top three players in the world.
 


Now the current Monaco playmaker has named Mane as the best player in the English top-flight currently.



"Mane for me [is the best player in the Premier League]", Fabregas wrote on Twitter.

Fabregas also named former Arsenal team-mates Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey as two of the best talents he has played with.
 


"Wilshere and Ramsey that I can remember now quickly", he wrote.


Fabregas has made 11 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco this season, providing two assists.
 