I Had Other Offers – Eros Grezda On Swapping Rangers For Osijek

Former Rangers winger Eros Grezda has revealed that he had offers from other clubs including, Hajduk Split and Rijeka, following a move to NK Osijek from the Gers.



Croatian top flight club Osijek have completed the signing of Grezda from Scottish Premiership side Rangers for an undisclosed fee, with the winger signing a three-year deal.













The 24-year-old joined the Light Blues from the Croatian side in the summer of 2018, but fell out of favour after he allegedly spat on an opponent in a Scottish Challenge Cup match last year.



Having ended his stint with Steven Gerrard's side and returned to his former club, Grezda has revealed that he had offers from abroad, as well as Croatia.



Grezda's back, tell a friend! 🤜💥🤛



Eros je ponovno Bijelo-plavi. Dobro došao kući! ⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/JQPpJeEbOI — NK Osijek (@nkosijek) January 7, 2020



The Albania international went on to name Osijek's league rivals Hajduk and Rijeka as the two teams that were interested in signing him.







"I had some offers from abroad and also from Croatia", Grezda told a press conference as he was presented.



"Yes, there were offers from competitors from Croatia too. Obviously, I made an impact here.





"I was wanted by Hajduk and Rijeka."



Grezda made a total of 16 appearances for Rangers during his one-and-a-half years at the club and the Gers have a sell-on clause included in their agreement with Osijek.

