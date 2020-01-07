I Quickly Realised This At Nottingham Forest – Carl Jenkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has revealed he quickly noticed the team spirit inside the Nottingham Forest squad and is looking forward to the second half of the season with the Tricky Trees.



Nottingham Forest have pushed their way into the promotion reckoning after a slow start to the season and are currently sitting in fourth in the Championship league table at the moment.













Sabri Lamouchi’s side have emerged as serious promotion contenders and Jenkinson believes that one of the key reasons behind their form has been the environment in and around the squad.



The defender joined the Championship side from Arsenal last summer and insisted that there are positive signs that the team are heading in the right direction going into the second half of the season.





Jenkinson has been part of many dressing rooms and he conceded that he has rarely seen a more cohesive and committed bunch of players in a squad as the current Nottingham Forest team.







The defender told The Athletic: “The team spirit is fantastic at this club. Everyone is on the same page; everyone wants the same thing.



“The signs are very positive going into the second half of the season. If we can build on what we have done so far, we have a very good chance of achieving exactly what we want to.





“I know players always say that. But here, it does honestly feel different to me. Everyone wants the same thing. It is genuinely a good set of lads and we all get on. There are no bad eggs.



“I have been in changing rooms in the past where there have been one or two who have been a bit… you know. You find yourself asking whether they are really good for the spirit of the place.



“We do not have that here. That was one of the first things I realised, when I first turned up — it quickly became clear what a good group we have here.”



Jenkinson recently returned to the bench for Nottingham Forest after being out for a lengthy period of time due to an ankle injury.

