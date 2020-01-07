I Want To Repay Them – Tottenham Hotspur Talent Keen To Continue Shining Out On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur talent Jack Roles is keen to repay Cambridge United after they extended his loan, while he is also relishing the opportunity to continue his development by clocking regular game time in League Two.



The young midfielder initially joined the League Two side on a loan deal from Spurs until January, but Cambridge have convinced Tottenham to agree to extend it and Roles will now stay put at the club until the end of the season.













Roles, while expressing his delight at having sealed the loan extension, admits he is keen to make sure he repays Cambridge's faith with good performances on the pitch.



He is keen to continue to play week in, week out under manager Colin Calderwood, while enjoying the fierce support of the club's fans.





“I’ve really enjoyed my first loan in senior football so far, and I’m grateful to Cambridge United for extending my loan and for the chance they have given me", Roles told Cambridge United's official site.







“I’m looking forward to continuing my development in first team football under Colin and want to repay him and the club with good performances.



“I would also like to thank all the supporters who have been brilliant week in week out.”





Roles has featured in 18 of Cambridge's 26 League Two matches so far this season, scoring four goals.



The Tottenham talent will be looking to help Cambridge move up the league standings from their current mid-table position, over the coming weeks.

