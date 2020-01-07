Leeds United Make Change To This Month’s Transfer Strategy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have changed their transfer strategy this month due to their confidence in young goalkeeper Illhan Meslier.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa handed Meslier an outing between the sticks during Monday night's 1-0 FA Cup defeat away at Arsenal.













The club had been plotting to bring in an experienced goalkeeper as cover for Kiko Casilla during this month's transfer window, but according to The Athletic, Meslier has changed their mind.



Leeds are now focusing on bringing in a younger goalkeeper this month, with their confidence in Meslier filling in when needed claimed to be high.





The Whites are keen on 18-year-old Chievo shot-stopper Elia Caprile as a potential addition.







Caprile is viewed as a good prospect by Leeds, who may make a move to try to take him to Elland Road.



Meslier though will be trusted to fill in between the sticks if Leeds are without Casilla for a period of time.





The 19-year-old French goalkeeper is currently at Leeds on a season-long loan from Lorient, with the Whites having an option to buy him permanently.

