XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/01/2020 - 22:59 GMT

Leeds United Not Dissuaded In Pursuit of Target, Whites Keen

 




Leeds United have not given up hope of signing Che Adams from Southampton, despite Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl ruling out letting him go

Southampton signed Adams from Birmingham City in the summer and he enjoyed a bright start to life at St Mary's as he was regularly selected.


 



He has since found game time harder to come by, but Hasenhuttl is opposed to letting him go and insists the club appreciate the qualities he brings.

However, Hasenhuttl's words have not caused Leeds to drop their interest and, according to The Athletic, he remains the club's first choice target to strengthen their attacking options.
 


Leeds are looking to sign another striker after Arsenal ended Eddie Nketiah's loan.



The Whites may be banking on Southampton signing another striker and Hasenhuttl reassessing the situation.

However, the clock is ticking on the transfer window and Leeds again paid for their lack of a clinical nature in front of goal on Monday night.
 


Leeds dominated Arsenal in the opening 45 minutes of their FA Cup tie at the Emirates Stadium, but could not score and ultimately lost 1-0.
 