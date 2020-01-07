Leeds United Not Dissuaded In Pursuit of Target, Whites Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not given up hope of signing Che Adams from Southampton, despite Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl ruling out letting him go.



Southampton signed Adams from Birmingham City in the summer and he enjoyed a bright start to life at St Mary's as he was regularly selected.













He has since found game time harder to come by, but Hasenhuttl is opposed to letting him go and insists the club appreciate the qualities he brings.



However, Hasenhuttl's words have not caused Leeds to drop their interest and, according to The Athletic, he remains the club's first choice target to strengthen their attacking options.





Leeds are looking to sign another striker after Arsenal ended Eddie Nketiah's loan.







The Whites may be banking on Southampton signing another striker and Hasenhuttl reassessing the situation.



However, the clock is ticking on the transfer window and Leeds again paid for their lack of a clinical nature in front of goal on Monday night.





Leeds dominated Arsenal in the opening 45 minutes of their FA Cup tie at the Emirates Stadium, but could not score and ultimately lost 1-0.

