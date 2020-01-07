Leeds United Star Urges Team-mates To Continue Emirates Stadium Standards

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas has urged the Whites to keep up the standard of their performance after a display which met with much praise on Monday night at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.



The Whites showed great fighting spirit against the Premier League giants, dominating the first half of the FA Cup tie, but conceded in the second half to lose 1-0.













All their efforts were undone in the second half when Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson scored the only goal of the match to knock Marcelo Bielsa's team out of the competition.



Douglas, who played the full 90 minutes of the match, insists that his team gave a good account of themselves and now the need is to sustain that level.





“We’re a team that when we’re on it and at the races, pressing like that we can cause problems for any team", Douglas told his club's official site.







“We’ve set the standard, that’s the demands we put on ourselves and what the manager puts on us and it is up to us to sustain that now.”



The loss means that Leeds can now concentrate only on the league, where they are aiming to earn promotion at the end of the season.





Leeds currently lead the charts with 52 points, equal to West Brom, though the Whites have a better goal difference.

