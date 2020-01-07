XRegister
07/01/2020 - 15:27 GMT

Leeds United Talent Offered To Italian Outfit

 




Italian Serie B side Spezia have been offered the chance to sign a Leeds United youngster. 

With the transfer window now in full swing this month, agents are working overtime to find destinations for their clients.  


 



Spezia, who sit 13th in the Serie B standings, but are only three points off the playoffs, are in the market for additions to strengthen the ranks.

The club could well bring in a youngster from Leeds as, according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, they have been offered the chance to sign a Whites talent.
 


The name of the player Spezia have been offered has not been disclosed, but it is claimed he is an attacker at the English club.



All eyes will be on whether Spezia proceed with a swoop and who the Leeds talent might be.

Spezia have an English player on the books in the shape of midfielder DJ Buffonge.
 


The 21-year-old spent time in the youth ranks at Fulham and Manchester United, before signing a one-year contract at Spezia in the summer.
 