Millwall, QPR and Stoke Keen On Star But Tottenham Want Guarantees

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall, Stoke City and QPR are all looking to sign Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports (14:21).



Tottenham snapped up Clarke from Leeds United in the summer transfer window and agreed to send him straight back to Elland Road on loan.













Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa though handed Clarke little in the way of playing time and Tottenham quickly triggered the recall option in the loan agreement earlier this month.



The Premier League side are now looking to find another loan for Clarke as they aim for him to play regularly in the second half of the season.





They will not be short of suitors as Millwall, QPR and Stoke all want Clarke, but Tottenham are set to demand guarantees.







Spurs will want guarantees from any club they agree to loan Clarke to that he will play on a regular basis.



Jose Mourinho's side are keen to avoid a situation similar to that at Leeds, where Clarke kicks his heels on the sidelines.





Tottenham believe that Clarke needs to be playing week in, week out, to continue his development and will not sanction another loan if they are not convinced he will be involved.

