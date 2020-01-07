Newcastle United Poised To Submit Offer For Ademola Lookman

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are set to make an offer to sign RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman.



Magpies boss Steve Bruce is desperate to increase his attacking options in this month's transfer window and the club have already been linked with a number of options.













They are now poised to make a real push to sign former Everton wide-man Lookman, who has fallen out of favour under Julian Nagelsmann and wants to leave RB Leipzig.



Newcastle want Lookman and are now set to put in an offer for him, according to Sky Deutschland.





Newcastle are expected to offer to take Lookman to St James' Park on loan until the end of the season initially.







The Magpies also want a purchase option including in the agreement that would allow them to keep hold of the 22-year-old if he impresses in the Premier League.



RB Leipzig paid around €18m to sign Lookman from Everton in the summer and it remains to be seen how they will react to a loan proposal.





The winger though is keen to make a fresh start and a switch to Newcastle may appeal.



He has clocked just 131 minutes of Bundesliga football under Nagelsmann this season.

