Newcastle United Tracking Rangers Star, Possible Summer Target

Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos with a view to potentially making a move for him in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.



Morelos has been the star striker for Rangers in recent years and has netted 28 goals in 35 appearances for the Glasgow giants this season.













The Colombian has been attracting the interest from several clubs, but Rangers have been clear about not selling their star man in the transfer window this month.



But there are suggestions Morelos could leave in the summer and he has been attracting the prying eyes of club south of the border in the Premier League.





And he is one of the strikers Newcastle are tracking at the moment with a view to signing at the end of the season.







The Magpies are actively seeking short term options this month as well, but they are also identifying long term targets for the summer.



And Morelos is one of the strikers the club are looking at, along with Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez, for the end-of-the-season transfer window.





Rangers could find it hard to resist a big money bid for Morelos in the summer, while the player may want a move to the Premier League.

