XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/01/2020 - 10:22 GMT

Newcastle United Tracking Rangers Star, Possible Summer Target

 




Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos with a view to potentially making a move for him in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Morelos has been the star striker for Rangers in recent years and has netted 28 goals in 35 appearances for the Glasgow giants this season.  


 



The Colombian has been attracting the interest from several clubs, but Rangers have been clear about not selling their star man in the transfer window this month.

But there are suggestions Morelos could leave in the summer and he has been attracting the prying eyes of club south of the border in the Premier League.
 


And he is one of the strikers Newcastle are tracking at the moment with a view to signing at the end of the season.



The Magpies are actively seeking short term options this month as well, but they are also identifying long term targets for the summer.

And Morelos is one of the strikers the club are looking at, along with Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez, for the end-of-the-season transfer window.
 


Rangers could find it hard to resist a big money bid for Morelos in the summer, while the player may want a move to the Premier League.
 