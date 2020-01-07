Newcastle United Would Find Move For Serie A Striker Complicated To Pull Off

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United would find doing a deal to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek in the transfer window this month complicated, it has been claimed.



The Premier League side are in the market for a striker this month and have been looking at a number of options across the board, even in Europe.













Piatek has been linked with a move to Newcastle and there are suggestions that the club are considering signing him on an initial loan deal in the winter window.



The Poland striker’s form has tailed off this season after he made a remarkable start to his time at AC Milan in the previous campaign.





The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has brought his future into sharp focus this month, but according to The Athletic, Newcastle would find signing Piatek to be a complicated matter.







Newcastle have around £20m to spend in January and they are considering signing a striker this month, but only on an initial loan deal.



A deal to sign Piatek is likely to be complicated in nature and Newcastle are keen to sign someone as soon as possible.





The Rossoneri striker has also been linked with a move to another Premier League side in the shape of Crystal Palace.

