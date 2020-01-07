Premier League Side Unlikely To Play Ball With Newcastle United On Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion would be reluctant to sell Glenn Murray to Newcastle United if the Magpies make a move for him this month, according to The Athletic.



Newcastle are desperate to sign a striker this month and are looking at a number of short term options across the board.













Several strikers have been on their radar and Murray is claimed to be one of the hitmen the club are considering taking to St. James’ Park in the transfer window.



The 36-year-old has been reduced to being a squad player at Brighton but Newcastle are yet to make an approach for the striker this month.





But the deal is likely to be difficult to pull off for the Magpies as Brighton are likely to be unlikely negotiating partners.







While Murray is no longer a starter, he remains an important option from the bench for Graham Potter and the Brighton boss is unlikely to want to weaken his squad in the middle of the season.



And the south coast club are also reluctant to sell the striker to league rivals such as Newcastle.





Aston Villa are also interested in Murray and the veteran striker has also been linked with a move up to the north with Celtic this month.

