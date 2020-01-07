We Blew Arsenal Away – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has expressed his delight at the Whites' performance against Arsenal and believes Marcelo Bielsa's men 'blew the Gunners away' in the opening 45 minutes.



Championship side Leeds stepped up to the plate against top-flight club Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night, but suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat, courtesy of a second-half goal from Reiss Nelson.













Ex-Whites left-back Parker was delighted with how Bielsa's team performed against the Premier League giants and termed his feeling following the game 'proud'.



The 32-year-old, who was impressed with the intensity Leeds played at the Emirates Stadium, believes they caught the Gunners by surprise and 'blew them away'.





Parker pointed out how much Leeds have improved since their last visit to Arsenal but expressed his disappointment at ending up on the losing side.







"You certainly can [be pleased with the performance]", Parker, speaking after the match, told LUTV.



"I think the word we described on commentary was 'proud'.





"Especially the first-half performance because I think it took no one else by surprise, but it definitely took Arsenal by surprise.



"The intensity we worked at, the chances we created and that's why we are a joy to watch.



"And we blew Arsenal away. The only disappointing thing at half-time was that it was 0-0."



Leeds will now switch their attention back to the Championship as they look to make sure they are facing Arsenal in the Premier League next season.

