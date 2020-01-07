We’ll Remind Them But They’ll Know – Rangers Assistant On Dubai Training Camp

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has welcomed the club's warm weather training camp in Dubai and admits the coaching staff will remind the players of the need to hit the ground running during the second half of the season.



The Gers have arrived at their base in Dubai and are now starting a week of warm weather training under the watchful eye of manager Steven Gerrard and his backroom team.













McAllister has stressed the importance of the camp, welcoming the opportunity to train in the warm weather and go over tactical plans.



The camp and the outcomes from it, McAllister believes, will be important as Rangers head back to Scotland to take part in the second part of the campaign, which he is sure the players appreciate the importance of.





“We come here with the fact that we’ll be training in a nice bit of heat which will be a nice change from the Scottish winter”, McAllister told his club's official website.







“I think we will be going over quite a bit of old ground, so there will be loads of reminders defensively and offensively as well as the tactical stuff.



“From a fitness point of view, I think the sports analysis guys will be taking note of their fitness levels – I’m not going to say it will be a mini pre-season.





"But there will be a wee bit of physical work and some physical testing to see where the players are and looking at that, their ability to get through to the end of the season without any problems.



“It’s a nice coming together again after a great first-half of the season – there will be reminders from us about what happened last season."



McAllister feels the players will hit the ground running when they return to competitive action in the Scottish Cup and added: "But I don’t think we’ll need to layer that – I think the players know what is expected of them and they know the levels that are required when we start back with the game next Friday against Stranraer, and we want to bounce into the second part of the season.”



Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership, but have a game in hand on league leaders Celtic and would go top if they win it.

