West Ham Alone – Hammers Now Only European Game In Town For Gabigol

West Ham United are now the only destination in Europe left for Gabigol, it has been claimed.



Italian giants Inter are looking to sell Gabigol in this month's transfer window and have been hoping for an auction to break out to drive up his sale price.













The striker has been on loan in Brazil at Flamengo and the club have been trying to negotiate a deal to sign him permanently from Inter.



They now appear to have just one European club to rival for the striker as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia's Alfredo Pedulla, West Ham are the only game in town for Gabigol in Europe.





The Hammers are looking to back new boss David Moyes in this month's transfer window.







And the Premier League side have been showing keen interest in Gabigol.



The 23-year-old netted 25 goals in 29 Brazilian Serie A appearances for Flamengo last season, while he also scored nine times in 12 Copa Libertadores outings.





Gabigol, who is under contract at Inter until 2022, has only played ten times for the Italian giants, scoring once.

