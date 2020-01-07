West Ham United Fail To Convince Midfielder To Move To London Stadium

Follow @insidefutbol





Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has rejected an offer to join West Ham United and is pushing for a move to Serie A giants Napoli in January.



The Slovakia international’s future has come under the scanner this month, being linked with a move away from Celta Vigo in the winter transfer window.













Napoli have long been interested in the midfielder and have been in talks with Celta Vigo over securing a deal to sign him this month after moving away from Arsenal's Lucas Torreira.



But West Ham also showed an interested in the midfielder and are claimed to have tabled a bid of around €22m to sign the player in the coming weeks.





However, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Lobotka rejected the offer from the Hammers and is not interested in moving to the London Stadium in the January window.







West Ham offered more money than Napoli to Celta Vigo, but they have failed to convince the player to consider the move to London.



Lobotka wants to join Napoli and is said to have made up his mind about moving to the San Paolo.





West Ham are expected to turn to other targets as David Moyes looks to strengthen his squad in January and the club have been linked with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

