West Ham Youngster Set To Join League One Outfit On Loan

West Ham United midfielder Nathan Holland is closing in on a loan move to League One outfit Oxford United, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The 21-year-old has made two appearances in the Premier League this season but has spent most of the first half of the campaign with the Under-23 side.













The midfielder was believed to be one of the players the Hammers were keen to loan out in January as they have been wanting to see him play regular football.



And it has been claimed that Holland is set to go down the divisions and join Oxford United on loan for the rest of the season.





The England youth international will be expected to undergo a medical with the Yellows before signing a loan contract until the end of the campaign.







Oxford United are fourth in the League One standings at the moment and are in the race to earn promotion to the Championship this season.



West Ham will hope regular first-team football under Karl Robinson will help Holland to develop better than featuring mostly in the Premier League 2 for the rest of the campaign.





Holland will look to impress in his first loan move away from the club and return to West Ham in the summer to stake a claim in the first-team squad.

