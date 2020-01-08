Been Tracking Him, Good Character – Joey Barton Delights At Landing Everton Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has revealed he has been tracking Everton talent Callum Connolly for some time and has backed the player to add to the strong characters in the dressing room at the League One club.



The 22-year-old joined the League One side on a loan move earlier this week and is now set to stay at the Cod Army until the end of the season.













The move happened after the Toffees decided to cut short the defender's season-long loan spell at Lincoln City, following his lack of involvement with the first team. Connolly featured in eleven of Lincoln's 24 league games, with his last appearance in the league coming in mid-November.



Barton, whose team are looking for promotion from League One, is delighted to have landed Connolly, someone on his radar.





“We are really pleased to have brought Callum to the club", Barton told Fleetwood's official website.







“He is someone that we have been tracking for some time, so when the opportunity arose to bring him into our group we jumped at the chance."



Barton believes that Connolly will add to the strong characters in the dressing room at Fleetwood.





“I feel that he will add to already strong group of characters that we have in the building, and we all look forward to seeing him perform for Fleetwood Town.”



Connolly came through the youth ranks at Everton and has been sent away from Goodison Park on multiple loan spells.

