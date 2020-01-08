Can’t Really Say I Deserve To Be Playing, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back George Edmundson has conceded he cannot make a case to be selected ahead of those starting currently in the Gers team, but is hopeful of clocking more game time in the second half of the season.



The 22-year-old Englishman has made four league appearances for the Gers since joining from Oldham Athletic in the summer.













However, Edmundson is not frustrated by the lack of playing time at the club as he is aware that the first season is about adapting and learning.



The defender does not feel he can legitimately make a case to say he should be starting, given how Rangers have performed on the pitch.





And Edmundson has revealed that he knew he would not go straight into Steven Gerrard's starting line-up and is patient to wait for his time to come.







“There is still a lot of games to come, half a season, really, so I am hoping that I can feature a few more times before the end of the season", Edmundson was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“Obviously, the team has been doing really well in all the competitions so I can’t really say that I deserve to be playing or that I should be playing.





“The team has winning matches and the players in those positions have been playing really well.



"I just need to bide my time and see what happens.



“I have said previously that I knew I wasn’t going to come straight into the team and that this was a big step up for me.



“This first season is just about learning my way and what it means to be at Rangers.



"The gaffer has said how I can get in but I feel that I need to be patient and my time will come.”



Out of Edmundson's five Scottish Premiership appearances so far, four have seen him come on as a substitute.

