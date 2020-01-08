Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Provides Transfer Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that the Hoops are working on a couple of transfer options and expects one or two signings in the coming days.



The winter transfer window opened last week, giving clubs the chance to bolster their squads ahead of the second half of the season.













With Steven Gerrard's Rangers right on their tail, Scottish champions Celtic are interested in adding players to their ranks in January.



Bhoys manager Lennon has confirmed that the side are indeed working on bringing in a couple of players and expects deals to be struck in the coming days.





The 48-year-old revealed that Celtic might look to strengthening their options on the flanks, but insisted that the club will not make too many signings.







"We've got a couple of options bubbling on this", Lennon told Sky Sports Scotland.



"There will not be anything done today, I don't think, but hoping in the next few days we may have one or two bodies in.





"We may be looking at wider areas as well but won't be too many of them, I don't think."



While Lennon is hopeful of signing players, Rangers boss Gerrard is not expecting more than one arrival at Ibrox this month.