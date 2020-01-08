Celtic Receive Loan Enquiries For Attacker From English Clubs, Bhoys Reluctant

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have received several enquiries from clubs in the English Championship for Jonathan Afolabi.



The Scottish champions landed former Southampton youngster Afolabi in the summer and handed him a three-year contract at Celtic Park.













Afolabi has been restricted to development team duty with Celtic so far this season and several sides south of the border from the Championship are eyeing him.



Celtic have now fielded enquiries about his loan availability, according to The Athletic.





The Bhoys though are at present opposed to letting the striker leave on a temporary basis due to their lack of depth up top.







Celtic are looking to increase their attacking options during this month's transfer window and if they are successful they could look again at Afolabi's situation.



The striker will be keen to play senior football as quickly as possible as he bids to speed up his development.





Afolabi has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 level.

