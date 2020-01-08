Chelsea and Manchester United Yet To Make Contact Over Ligue 1 Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have not heard from either Manchester United or Chelsea over Edinson Cavani, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Cavani is out of contract in the summer and is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside France from this month onwards.













Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with positioning themselves as his primary suitors and eyeing signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.



There was also speculation about a possible winter move, but it has been claimed that PSG are not aware of any interest from either of the two Premier League clubs in Cavani.





The French champions want to hold onto the player until the end of the season and are prepared to watch him walk away on a free transfer in the summer.







It is unknown whether Manchester United or Chelsea are considering signing the 32-year-old striker, but he is on Atletico Madrid’s radar.



And he is expected to join Diego Simeone’s side in the summer and end his seven-year association with PSG.





It is also unclear whether Manchester United or Chelsea would be prepared to sign Cavani on big wages as he turns 33 years old in February.

