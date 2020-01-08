XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/01/2020 - 14:04 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester United Yet To Make Contact Over Ligue 1 Attacker

 




Paris Saint-Germain have not heard from either Manchester United or Chelsea over Edinson Cavani, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Cavani is out of contract in the summer and is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside France from this month onwards.  


 



Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with positioning themselves as his primary suitors and eyeing signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

There was also speculation about a possible winter move, but it has been claimed that PSG are not aware of any interest from either of the two Premier League clubs in Cavani.
 


The French champions want to hold onto the player until the end of the season and are prepared to watch him walk away on a free transfer in the summer.



It is unknown whether Manchester United or Chelsea are considering signing the 32-year-old striker, but he is on Atletico Madrid’s radar.

And he is expected to join Diego Simeone’s side in the summer and end his seven-year association with PSG.
 


It is also unclear whether Manchester United or Chelsea would be prepared to sign Cavani on big wages as he turns 33 years old in February.
 