Claim From Germany: Bayern Munich Swoop For Wilfried Zaha Now Seems Impossible

Bayern Munich did hold talks over signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but an agreement was never reached for the move to happen and a switch seems impossible, according to German magazine SportBild.



Zaha failed to push through with a move away from Crystal Palace last summer when Chelsea wanted him and there are fresh rumours over his future at Selhurst Park this month.













Chelsea have reportedly identified him as one of their priority targets and are considering a move, and he has also been linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.



Bayern Munich have also been linked with an interest in the winger and there were suggestions that the club were considering taking him to Bavaria.





And it has been claimed in Germany that talks did take place over Zaha and Bayern Munich were interested in signing him on loan until the end of the season.







But an agreement was never reached and Crystal Palace were in no mood to loan their prize asset out in the middle of the season.



The German champions are unlikely to rekindle their interest as they do not want to spend the funds needed to sign Zaha in a permanent transfer in January, and it is claimed the winger moving to the club this month now seems impossible.





Their top target is believed to be Leroy Sane and they are expected to fork out a big fee to sign the winger from Manchester City in the summer.

