26 October 2019

06 August 2019

08/01/2020 - 14:51 GMT

Crystal Palace Closing On Everton and Tottenham Hotspur Stars

 




Crystal Palace are close to agreeing loan deals for Everton striker Cenk Tosun and Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, according to The Athletic.

The Eagles are one of the Premier League clubs looking to bolster their ranks as they head into the second half of the season, having struggled with injuries in defence and scoring goals.  


 



Crystal Palace, who have the second-worst goalscoring record in the league so far, have been on the active lookout for a frontman to try and score more goals.

Apart from a striker, the London-based club have also been looking to strengthen their defence, where they have had niggling injuries in the first half of the season.
 


Palace are set to back manager Roy Hodgson and it is claimed they are close to securing loan deals for Everton hitman Tosun and Spurs defender Walker-Peters.



The two players are expected to be signed on six-month contracts, after which they would return to their parent clubs.

Out-of-favour Toffees star Tosun has attracted interest from several clubs including, Aston Villa, Besiktas and Derby County.
 


However, Crystal Palace appear to have fended off competition to sit in pole position to secure the services of the Turkey international.


Unlike Tosun, Walker-Peters is not out-of-favour at Spurs, but will be looking to get some playing time under his belt at Selhurst Park.

If the deals go through, Crystal Palace would be unable to secure any more domestic loans.
 