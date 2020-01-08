Door Opened For Rangers Linked Striker Lyle Taylor

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic have opened the door for Rangers target Lyle Taylor to leave the club this month for the right price, according to Sky Sports News (13:43).



The 29-year-old was key to Charlton's promotion to the Championship last term and has been their second-top scorer so far this season.













However, Taylor, who arrived at the Valley on a two-year contract in 2018, has his contract with the Addicks running out in the summer.



East Street Investments took over as the owners of Charlton last week and set about striking a new deal with the striker as their priority.





While the new owners offered Taylor a new two-and-a-half-year contract, as well as improved terms, the Montserrat international refused to sign it.







The Championship club have withdrawn the offer on Tuesday and are now ready to listen to offers for the former AFC Wimbledon star.



Taylor has been linked with Scottish giants Rangers, who could choose to slap in a bid and see what level of offer Charlton will accept.





Apart from the Gers, the 29-year-old has also been linked with Charlton's Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Nottingham Forest.

