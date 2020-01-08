Dortmund and Lille Lead Race For Tottenham Linked Wing Talent Isaac Lihadji

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund and Lille are in pole position to snap up Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur tracked winger Isaac Lihadji in the summer.



Marseille ended their efforts to convince the player to sign his professional contract with the club on Tuesday and the negotiations have been called off.













His representatives are expected to hold talks with several clubs over the next few weeks and months as an array of teams are interested in snapping up the teenage winger.



Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus, Tottenham and Valencia have all been keeping tabs on him and have contacted his entourage, while Lille have offered him a lucrative contract.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lille along with Dortmund are the ones who are leading the chase to sign the teenage winger in the summer.







Both clubs have a reputation for developing young players and providing them with a platform to shine and move on to big clubs later in their career.



Dortmund recently convinced 19-year-old forward Erling Braut Haaland to snub offers from big clubs to move to the Westfalenstadion this month.





Lihadji further attracted attention with his performances for France in the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil where he scored three goals and helped his side to reach the semi-finals.

