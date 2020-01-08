XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/01/2020 - 15:13 GMT

Dortmund and Lille Lead Race For Tottenham Linked Wing Talent Isaac Lihadji

 




Borussia Dortmund and Lille are in pole position to snap up Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur tracked winger Isaac Lihadji in the summer.

Marseille ended their efforts to convince the player to sign his professional contract with the club on Tuesday and the negotiations have been called off.  


 



His representatives are expected to hold talks with several clubs over the next few weeks and months as an array of teams are interested in snapping up the teenage winger.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus, Tottenham and Valencia have all been keeping tabs on him and have contacted his entourage, while Lille have offered him a lucrative contract.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lille along with Dortmund are the ones who are leading the chase to sign the teenage winger in the summer.



Both clubs have a reputation for developing young players and providing them with a platform to shine and move on to big clubs later in their career.

Dortmund recently convinced 19-year-old forward Erling Braut Haaland to snub offers from big clubs to move to the Westfalenstadion this month.
 


Lihadji further attracted attention with his performances for France in the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil where he scored three goals and helped his side to reach the semi-finals.
 