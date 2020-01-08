Everton Director of Football Talks To Angry Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton’s director of football, Marcel Brands, has held face-to-face talks with an angry set of supporters at the club’s training ground who were looking to confront the players, according to The Times.



Toffees fans are seething after watching the meek display from their players against a second-string Liverpool side in the FA Cup at the weekend.













There are already claims that the players rejected criticism from Duncan Ferguson in the aftermath of the match and Carlo Ancelotti was left shocked by the attitude of the squad.



And now it seems there are more off the field issues the club are handling as it has been claimed that a group of supporters descended on to Everton’s training ground recently to confront the players.





The fans have been left unhappy by the performance level of some of the players and they believe that some of the stars are only at Everton for big pay package.







Brands held talks with the angry set of supporters and gave their complaints and angst a patient hearing.



The Everton director of football spoke to them for around 20 minutes and assured the fans that their concerns would be relayed to the players and the staff.





Several Everton players have been insistent that their commitment towards the club should not be questioned and had an angry exchange of words with Ferguson following the Liverpool game.



Ancelotti has already spoken to the Everton hierarchy about the make-up of his squad and is aware of the level of rebuild he will have to carry out at the club.

