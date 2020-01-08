Fiorentina Yet To Iron Out Agreement With Wolves For Patrick Cutrone

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are yet to reach an agreement with Wolves over the figures of a deal that would see Patrick Cutrone move back to Italy this month.



Wolves signed the Italian striker from AC Milan last summer, but the 22-year-old has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League this season.













He has played just 13 minutes of league football since his last start in October and is believed to be keen on returning to his homeland in the winter window.



Fiorentina have been in talks with Wolves over signing Cutrone and the formula of an 18-month loan with an option to buy is in place between the two clubs.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the two sides are still far away from agreeing the figures of the deal that would see Cutrone move to La Viola in the winter window.







The two clubs have continued to negotiate, but no agreement over Cutrone’s move is in place and Fiorentina are still looking to agree on the numbers of the deal.



The Serie A outfit are not willing to spend big in January and are unlikely to offer a big loan fee up front to sign the Italian this month.





Wolves are prepared to let the Italian leave, but want to try to recoup as much money as possible.

