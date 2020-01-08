XRegister
26 October 2019

08/01/2020 - 23:08 GMT

I'll See Marcelo Bielsa's Preparations – National Team Coach Reveals Leeds United Visit

 




Guatemala coach Amarini Villatoro has revealed he is heading to England to watch Marcelo Bielsa's methods and take in Leeds United's meeting with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The coach of Guatemala's international football team is set to travel to Leeds on Thursday, and will spend time with Bielsa and his team in an attempt to learn from the legendary Argentine tactician.  


 



Championship club Leeds have allowed Villatoro to spend time at Thorp Arch and have a look at Bielsa's preparations ahead of the meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has confirmed that he will then be present at Elland Road to see the Whites take on Garry Monk's men.
 


Villatoro also revealed that he identifies a lot with Bielsa and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, who he will travel to see after his time at Leeds.



"We travel on 9th and 10th January", Villatoro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

"The visit begins in the time they give us at Leeds United. We will be there for a week.
 


"We will observe Bielsa's preparations for a match. We will watch Leeds' weekend match.

"I identify a lot with Bielsa and Simeone", he added.

After spending a week with Bielsa, Villatoro is planning to spend some time with Atletico Madrid Simeone.
 