Inter Thinking Closely About Christian Eriksen Arrival This Month

Inter are studying the possibility of signing Christian Eriksen this month, with €20m being identified as Tottenham Hotspur's likely asking price.



Eriksen is out of contract in the summer and can leave Tottenham on a free transfer at the end of the season; he can negotiate a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English side now.













Eriksen is claimed to have told Tottenham that he wants to leave this month and despite interest from the likes of Manchester United, Inter are believed to be in pole position to sign him.



Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta was coy on his club’s interest in Eriksen, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are studying the possibility of signing him this month.





Tottenham are prepared to sell the player in the winter window and it is claimed €20m would be the price.







They would prefer to earn a fee from his departure rather than watch him walk away on a free transfer at the end of the season.



Inter do not want to pay over the odds for a player who they could sign on a free transfer in the summer but the club are closely studying his potential arrival in January as well.





It remains to be seen whether the Nerazzurri agree to pay the figure Tottenham want for him or look to haggle over the price this month.

