It Was Frustrating At Sunderland – Dylan McGeouch Relishing Aberdeen Challenge

Former Sunderland star Dylan McGeouch has opened up on his frustrating spell with the Black Cats after completing a move to Aberdeen.



Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old from League One club Sunderland on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday.













The former Celtic midfielder put an end to his one-and-a-half-year stay with the Black Cats, who he joined from Hibernian in 2018, to seal a move back to Scotland.



Delighted to have completed his move to Aberdeen, McGeouch has lifted the lid on how frustrating it was for him at Sunderland this season.





While the Scotsman revealed that he enjoyed his first season at the Wearside-based club, he admitted that he was unhappy with the lack of playing time this term and is hopeful of getting a good run of games at Aberdeen.







“It has been a little bit of a frustrating season for me at Sunderland", McGeouch told RedTV.



“There has been highs and lows over the last year. I have some great memories there and met a lot of good people.





"This year though has been a bit frustrating, especially over the last few months.



“It will be good to get back out onto the pitch and go and kick on again and get a good run of games."



McGeouch will be looking to hit the ground running back in Scotland under Derek McInnes as he bids to add to his two international caps by catching Steve Clarke's eye.

