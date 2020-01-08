I’ve Still Got Ambition – Southampton Star Out On Loan Hasn’t Lost Big League Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton centre-back Wesley Hoedt has revealed that he while he is enjoying his loan at Royal Antwerp he has not lost his desire to play in a bigger league.



The 25-year-old Dutchman joined Belgian top-tier club Antwerp from Southampton on a season-long loan contract in the summer.













Six months into his stint with the Great Old, Hoedt has expressed his delight at how the season has gone for him so far and revealed that he is having a good time in Belgium.



However, the defender, who has played in the top-tier leagues in Italy, Spain and England, has admitted that he is still ambitious and wants to play in a more competitive division once again.





While Hoedt has set his eyes on plying his trade in a top European league, he does not rule out the possibility of staying at Antwerp, who have an option to sign him for €8m in the summer.







"I am having a good time here", Hoedt told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



"But I still have the ambition to play in a bigger league again.





“I also think I belong there, but it is too early to say anything about that, let's wait."



Hoedt has made 16 league appearances for Antwerp so far this season, helping the side sit fourth in the Belgian top flight.

