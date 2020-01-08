James Maddison’s Camp Not Expecting Offer From Manchester United This Month

Follow @insidefutbol





The representatives of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison are not expecting Manchester United to make a move for him this month, according to the Manchester Evening News.



Maddison has been identified as the top midfield target by Manchester United's recruitment team and the club are insistent that they will sign players in January if the right ones become available.













There are a flurry of speculation that Manchester United could test the water for the Leicester midfielder in the winter window, but it seems a move is unlikely.



It has been claimed that the representatives of the midfielder would be surprised if Manchester United made a move for him this month.





Maddison is not expecting to leave Leicester in the middle of the season despite interest from the Red Devils.







There are suggestions that he could sign a new contract, but it has been claimed that the midfielder is not close to agreeing on fresh terms with the Foxes.



Maddison wants to finish the season at Leicester and will only take a call on his future at the King Power Stadium in the summer.





Manchester United are expected to make an attempt to sign him at the end of the season and it could take a bid of around £100m to temp the Foxes into selling the midfielder.

