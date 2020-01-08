Krzysztof Piatek Boosts Aston Villa and Newcastle United’s Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Krzysztof Piatek has given his approval to a potential move to the Premier League this month, boosting Aston Villa and Newcastle United's hopes of signing him.



Piatek has slipped from the form that he showed when he joined AC Milan in the winter window last year and scored nine goals in the second half of last season’s Serie A.













The goals have dried up and he has netted just four in 18 appearances this season, leading to speculation over his long term future at the San Siro.



The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic this month has convinced the Pole that he could have to leave AC Milan this winter and Aston Villa have already tabled a €30m bid to sign him.





And according to Italian daily La Repubblica, the striker has given his nod of approval to a potential move to the Premier League this month.







Aston Villa are waiting for AC Milan’s response to their bid and it seems the player is prepared to move to England in the winter window, if the switch is the right one.



Piatek has more suitors in the Premier League as well with Newcastle also interested, as they hunt a striker.





But the Magpies may only be likely to sign him on an initial loan deal as they focus on signing a striker on a permanent basis in the summer.

