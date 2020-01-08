Leeds United Link With Premier League Midfielder Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman is not currently a target for Leeds United in this month's transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The Blades signed the midfielder from Queens Park Rangers last summer but Freeman has been a bit-part player at Bramall Lane this season.













Sheffield United could agree to loan him out this month and the midfielder may also want opportunities to play regular football in the second half of the campaign.



Leeds have been linked with an interest in the 27-year-old, with suggestions that the club are considering adding him to their squad in January.





But it has been claimed that Freeman is not a target for Leeds in the winter transfer window at the moment.







Leeds are in the market for a striker and currently a signing a midfielder is not a priority for the club.



However, with Adam Forshaw still missing due to an injury, plans could change if the midfielder continues to remain unavailable over the duration of the window.





It remains to be seen whether Freeman indeed becomes a target if Leeds enter the market later this month for a midfielder.

