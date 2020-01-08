Leeds United Would Likely Have Option To Buy In Loan Deal For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Any loan to take Che Adams to Leeds United from Southampton would likely involve an option to buy for the Whites, it has been claimed.



Leeds have zeroed in on Adams as their priority target for this month's transfer window as they look to replace Eddie Nketiah, following Arsenal recalling him from his loan at Elland Road.













However, Southampton have been clear that they do not want to let Adams leave, having signed him in the summer from Birmingham, and with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl appreciating his qualities.



Leeds though are not giving up and, according to The Athletic, any loan deal would likely involve an option to buy Adams.





Several Championship sides are claimed to be looking at Adams, something which suggests they believe Southampton's stance may change.







Adams has been involved in 15 games in the Premier League for Southampton this season.



He featured for 80 minutes against Chelsea on Boxing Day and then completed 63 minutes against Crystal Palace on 28th December.





Southampton are next in action this coming Saturday when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

