26 October 2019

08/01/2020 - 11:40 GMT

Manchester United Consider Move For Ajax Star This Month

 




Manchester United are considering making a move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, with the club believing that the Dutch champions could sell him this month, according to ESPN.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been insisting that the club will only sign players this month if they are of the right profile, but privately he is pushing Manchester United to reinforce his squad.  


 



The Manchester United manager has been keen on adding a creative midfielder to his squad and James Maddison and Jack Grealish have been on their radar.

But a move for eitherin January is unlikely and the club have turned their attention toward signing Van de Beek in the January transfer window.
 


The Dutchman played a major role in Ajax reaching the Champions League semi-final last season and has been on Real Madrid’s radar.



Manchester United’s recruitment team have identified him as someone who can improve the squad and would further develop at Old Trafford.

Ajax’s exit from the Champions League group stage means Manchester United believe that they could consider selling the midfielder.
 


The loss of potential money from not playing in the Champions League knockout rounds could make Ajax vulnerable to offers for some of their top players.

Van de Beek, who has scored eight goals in 26 games this season, has emerged as a target for Manchester United this month.
 