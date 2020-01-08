Newcastle United Facing Competition For Ademola Lookman

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are facing competition from other Premier League clubs in the race to sign former Everton winger Ademola Lookman.



Lookman joined RB Leipzig from Everton last summer, but has been a peripheral part of Julien Nagelsmann’s squad this season.













The 22-year-old wants a move away from the German club in the winter window and Newcastle have been in talks with Leipzig over signing the winger this month.



The Magpies want to sign him on a loan deal with an option to buy, but they are yet to have an agreement in place to take him to St. James’ Park in the winter window.





And according to The Chronicle, Newcastle are not the only Premier League interested in getting their hands on Lookman this month.







It is claimed other Premier League clubs are also in the mix and Newcastle are still far away from getting a deal done to sign him this winter.



They have made an offer and are hopeful of beating off competition from the other sides in the top tier of English football for his signature.





Newcastle are in the market to add more creativity to their squad and Lookman’s Premier League experience makes him a viable target for the club.



Lookman also has interest from elsewhere in Europe.

